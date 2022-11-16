StageCenter Theatre presents A Christmas Story, December 1st - 17th at 7:30 pm with a 2pm matinee on December 11th. Directed by Keith Marrocco, humorist Jean Shepherd’s memoir of growing up in the Midwest in the 1940s follows 9-year-old Ralphie Parker in his quest to get a genuine Red Ryder BB gun under the tree for Christmas. StageCenter Theatre is located at 218 North Bryan Avenue, Bryan TX 77803. Tickets and information can be found at stagecenter.net