Cinco De Mayo at The Tipsy Trinket

May's First Friday falls on Cinco De Mayo!
Enjoy specials and live music at The Tipsy Trinket!
$10 Wine or Mead Flights
$4 Sangria
$4 Dos Equis draft
$4 Modelo bottles
$4 Chips N' Salsa
$15 Campfire Croffle (stuffed with smoked chorizo and Caldera Espana cheese) served with chips n' salsa & a Jarritos Soda or Dos Equis draft
We will have Les Cousins playing live music on the Tipsy Terrace from 7pm-10pm!
Our karaoke room will be open to book all day (11am-10pm) AND get $10 off every hour when you mention this post. Call ahead 979-704-6003 to reserve your time slot!
Info
Tipsy Trinket 211 W. William J Bryan Pkwy., Bryan, Texas