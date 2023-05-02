Cinco De Mayo at The Tipsy Trinket

May's First Friday falls on Cinco De Mayo!

Enjoy specials and live music at The Tipsy Trinket!

$10 Wine or Mead Flights

$4 Sangria

$4 Dos Equis draft

$4 Modelo bottles

$4 Chips N' Salsa

$15 Campfire Croffle (stuffed with smoked chorizo and Caldera Espana cheese) served with chips n' salsa & a Jarritos Soda or Dos Equis draft

We will have Les Cousins playing live music on the Tipsy Terrace from 7pm-10pm!

Our karaoke room will be open to book all day (11am-10pm) AND get $10 off every hour when you mention this post. Call ahead 979-704-6003 to reserve your time slot!