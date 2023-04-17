Ages 11 to 18 years old

Our Class Act Etiquette Camps (Summer Cotillion) are dining, etiquette and dance courses that teach essential social skills for young people. Daily sessions cover everything from basic manners and dining etiquette to cell phone courtesy and job skills, conversation skills, and how to make a good impression. Campers learn popular two step, ballroom and swing dance skills. Ages 11-18 are invited to enroll. Etiquette Camp will help your child/children build character, confidence, and courtesy, create a good impression as they meet new people.

A FUN EXPERIENCE while learning skills to last a lifetime. Ends with banquet and dance on Thursday night, June 22.