Coach Blair Charities Dinner Banquet

TEXAS AGGIES ARE NATIONAL CHAMPIONS in football!

That is the news out of Orlando, FL, where the Texas Aggie team from Bryan/College Station won the 2022 Special Olympics United Intercollegiate National Championship in collegiate flag football. As the only team to represent the state of Texas the players practiced for months to prepare. Eventually they stood alone at the top against other colleges throughout the United States.

​The team was able to participate in large part due to the support of the community and Coach Blair Charities. This is just another example of how your donations help our local teams and athletes achieve their goals. We cannot thank you enough for all that you do.

Celebration Dinner -

Thursday, May 4, 2023

Brazos County Expo Complex