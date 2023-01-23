20th Annual Coach Blair Celebrity Golf Classic

Course Games

Hole-In-One

In 2022 there were three opportunities to win a hole-in-one vehicle.

Coach Blair Charities would like to give a big "Thank You" to:

Aggieland Chevrolet

Douglass MAZDA Volkswagen

Lithia CJDR of Bryan/College Station

Casino Hole

We're betting you can't hit the green! Prove us wrong!

Longest Drive

Each flight will have a long drive winner for men, ladies, and seniors!

Par Buster

Turn the longest hole on the course into an easy birdie!

Format

Each four player team is assigned a celebrity as their 5th player (if available) and will play a scramble format.

Most golfers will tee off from the Maroon tee box. 60 years old and up are able to tee off from the Gold, and ladies from the front white tee boxes.​​

There are 2 flights on Friday: 8:00 AM and 2:00 PM

Each flight will have a 1st, 2nd, 3rd, & 4th place winner for both gross & net scores

Breakfast & Lunch will be available for the morning flight. The afternoon flight will be provided lunch and dinner.

There are plenty of beverages available on the course graciously donated by Michelob Ultra, Bloody Buddy, & Coca-Cola

For teams that cannot play on Friday there is an option to play on Thursday with your scores being counted in the AM flight for awards. Team members will still need to come Friday to pick up their tournament gift.