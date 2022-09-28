Comedy at The Queen: Comedian Chris Tellez

Sunday, October 16th at 9:00 PM come see comedian Chris Tellez and opener Ryan Cownie!Chris Tellez is a true storyteller whose dark, dry wit has captivated crowds of all sizes. Chris has been featured on Comedy Central, and has been seen on stages like the Oddball Comedy Festival, Comedy Central's Colossal Clusterfest and The Moontower Comedy Festival. He is also the co-host of the "Why Should We Care?" podcast. Tickets are $15 per person