Community Art Day 2023

Save the date for our 2023 Community Art Day! Join us for a free, family-friendly afternoon of arts & crafts! Come and explore The Arts Council while also enjoying treats, activities, and engagement with members of the Brazos Valley community! The Arts Council will have activities for people of all ages to enjoy. Refreshments and sweet treats will also be served throughout the event. Stop by and celebrate Community Art Day while learning more about The Arts Council!
Arts Council of Brazos Valley 4180 Texas 6 Frontage Road, College Station, Texas 77845
Art, Family-friendly