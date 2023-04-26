Community of Edge Dedication Ceremony

The Brazos County Historical Commission & The Friends of Edge Community

Cordially invite you to the Dedication Ceremony of the State Marker Commemorating The Edge Community & Its Descendants.

By way of a State Historical Commission Marker.

On Saturday, April 29, 2023, 10:30 am with refreshments to follow at the Edge General Store.

Edge General Store, corner of Edge Cutoff Rd. & SH974

North of Highway 21, Approximately 15 mi NE of Bryan,

Edge Community, Brazos County, Texas

Parking across the street (Cut-off Rd.) or behind the Store (Church parking lot)