Community of Edge Dedication Ceremony

The Brazos County Historical Commission & The Friends of Edge Community
Cordially invite you to the Dedication Ceremony of the State Marker Commemorating The Edge Community & Its Descendants.
By way of a State Historical Commission Marker.
On Saturday, April 29, 2023, 10:30 am with refreshments to follow at the Edge General Store.
Edge General Store, corner of Edge Cutoff Rd. & SH974
North of Highway 21, Approximately 15 mi NE of Bryan,
Edge Community, Brazos County, Texas
Parking across the street (Cut-off Rd.) or behind the Store (Church parking lot)
Info
Edge General Store 7250 Edge Cut Off Rd, Bryan, Texas 77859
Family-friendly, Nonprofits