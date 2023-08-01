Community Foundation's - 5th Annual BRAZOS VALLEY GIVES DAY

Community Foundation's 5th Annual Giving Day – BRAZOS VALLEY GIVES

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 [3rd Tuesday of October]

5:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Strengthen Nonprofits ⸳ Empower Donors ⸳ Build Community

The Community Foundation’s Brazos Valley Gives Day is an annual month-long giving event that culminates on the 3rd Tuesday of October [TUESDAY, OCTOBER 17] - with 18-hours of on-line giving that brings the region together on one day and as "one community" to raise critical funding and awareness for nonprofit organizations throughout the Brazos Valley. Powered by the Community Foundation, Brazos Valley Gives provides citizens and businesses an easy platform to support the mission and “good works” of local nonprofit organizations that serve the Brazos Valley.

Last year, donors rallied to raise $1,176,760 and donated 9,760 volunteer hours to support the good works of 161 nonprofit organizations. Since 2019, the Community Foundation’s Annual Brazos Valley Gives Day has raised $3,268,788 for participating Brazos Valley nonprofits, including $137,550 in sponsorship prizes.

Brazos Valley Gives empowers individual donors and business leaders to come together to support causes close to their hearts – and where a small donor can feel just as important as a large donor. This day of “giving where you live” is powered by the Community Foundation, and all donations pass-thru directly to the donor’s charity(ies) of choice.

GOAL for 2023 Brazos Valley Gives - $1,250,000!

GOAL - 165 nonprofit participants