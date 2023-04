Join Lake Walk every Saturday morning for an outdoor community yoga session!

Held on the Pavilion lawn, this class is designed for yogis of all levels and serves as a weekly stretch session to warm up your body and mind. Community Yoga is free to attend and open to the public.

Please bring your own yoga mat and bottle of water. Class is held every Saturday, weather permitting. If temperatures are below 45 degrees, class will be canceled. We will keep everyone updated on social media!