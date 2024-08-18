Cooking Party with the Chef: Mediterranean at Messina Hof Winery

Learn how to recreate the naturally flavorful cuisine of the Mediterranean with a side of expertly paired wines at our Cooking Party with the Chef!

Indulge in the vibrant flavors of the Mediterranean. From the sun-soaked coasts of southern Europe to the aromatic spices of North Africa and the Middle East, each bite is a culinary journey bursting with excitement. Join us in savoring the balanced and healthy delights of Mediterranean cuisine and experience the joy of recreating these explosive flavors at home!

Cooking Parties

Every month the Messina Hof Estate in Bryan hosts a Cooking Party (a special demonstration focusing on a specific cuisine or technique) featuring our Vineyard Cuisine. If you’re a beginner, we’ve got you covered with beginner information, and if you’re already quite the chef, you’ll appreciate the huge selection of information on spices, cuts of meat, kitchen tools, and more. Each guest will receive a cookbook with the recipes from the meal to take home and you have a chance to win an awesome door prize!