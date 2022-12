Cooking Party with the Chef - Spring Greens

Every month Messina Hof Bryan hosts a Cooking Party (a special demonstration focusing on a specific cuisine or technique). If you're a beginner, we've got you covered with beginner information and if you're already quite the chef, you'll appreciate the huge selection of information on spices, cuts of meat, kitchen tools, and more. Each guest will receive a cookbook with the recipes from the meal to take home and you have a chance to win an awesome door prize!

Theme: Spring Greens

-Green salad (with roasted asparagus, zucchini ribbons, avocado, pistachios, and Sparking Brut Green Goddess dressing)

-Bonarrigo Select Pesto Shrimp Pasta

-Mint Oreo Cheesecake with Papa Paulo Port fudge sauce.

Attend 12 cooking parties and you will also receive an official Messina Hof Chef's Coat!