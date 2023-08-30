Corn: Field to Table

The ears of corn that dried in the summer sun have been gathered to the corn crib. Head to the barn and race a friend to see who can husk an ear the fastest, and then take a turn cranking the sheller! Then, head over to the kitchen to see how the enslaved cook Charity might have cooked a batch of cornbread at Barrington. Take in the sights, sounds, and smells of our corn crop undergoing the transition from field to table! Activities may include shucking, shelling, or grinding corn, and cooking demos. Contact us at BarringtonPlantation@thc.texas.gov or 936-878-2214 x248 for more information.