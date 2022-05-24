crab craft

Please join us for an hour of free crafting! We’re trying to make crabs to honor our new Hermit Crab friends in the most creative way possible. Want to make a crab out of pipe cleaners? Let’s do it! Want to make a crab out of tinfoil? Let’s do that! This is a time for us to explore our creativity and we look forward to having you! This program will be on Monday, June 6 at 3 PM and is for ages 8 to 18.

If you have questions, please email Ms. Liz at earthur@bryantx.gov or call (979) 209-6347.