pic1.png

Craft Beer, Wine & Crawfish Festival

Event by Margaritaville Lake Resort - Lake Conroe-Houston

by

Come spend the day at the Palm Court located in Margaritaville Lake Resort at Lake Conroe! Event includes Craft Beer, Wine, & Crawfish Festival!

Ticket are $25 per person 12 2-oz. pours from six different beers and two wines to sample! Live entertainment by Cedryl Ballou & The Zydeco Trendsetters, part of the Conroe Crossroads Music Festival!

Crawfish Boil is $14 per pound (not included in Beer & Wine Festival ticket)

Plus- Sip and stroll though the Margaritaville Market, Featuring over 20 artist, artisans, and designers showcasing the finest in jewelry, clothing, accessories, décor, and many other items for sale!

Info

Margaritaville Lake Resort- Lake Conroe 600 Margaritaville Parkway, City of Montgomery, Texas 77356
936-448-4400
https://www.margaritavilleresorts.com/margaritaville-lake-resort-lake-conroe/destination-guide/margaritaville-lake-resort-craft-beer-wine-and-crawfish-festival
to
Google Calendar - Craft Beer, Wine & Crawfish Festival - 2023-04-15 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Craft Beer, Wine & Crawfish Festival - 2023-04-15 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Craft Beer, Wine & Crawfish Festival - 2023-04-15 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Craft Beer, Wine & Crawfish Festival - 2023-04-15 14:00:00 ical