Creating Hope in the Brazos Valley

to

Texas A&M University Hotel and Conference Center 177 Joe Routt Blvd, Bryan, Texas 77840

Are you ready to be bold with Catholic Charities of Central Texas? We believe every person in the Brazos Valley deserves to thrive in their God-given gifts and dignity. But we can’t achieve this vision alone. We need your help at our annual Creating Hope event!

Creating Hope is more than a fundraiser. It is an evening of community, fellowship, and hope. At our event, you will have the chance to join us in our bold fight against poverty in the Brazos Valley.

Creating Hope in the Brazos Valley is free to attend, and complimentary appetizers and cocktails will be served.

Learn more and RSVP today at https://ccctx.org/creating-hope-brazos-valley/.

Info

Texas A&M University Hotel and Conference Center 177 Joe Routt Blvd, Bryan, Texas 77840
Nonprofits
979-321-6516
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Creating Hope in the Brazos Valley - 2023-04-27 17:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Creating Hope in the Brazos Valley - 2023-04-27 17:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Creating Hope in the Brazos Valley - 2023-04-27 17:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Creating Hope in the Brazos Valley - 2023-04-27 17:30:00 ical