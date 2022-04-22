Creed Fisher Takes over Third Floor Cantina

×

With 31.7 million combined streams on Spotify and 32.6 million+ views on YouTube with past releases Creed Fisher is an artist who has created a fan base and following by authentically connecting with fans and playing real country music. He recently won Texas Country Music Awards Roots/ Alternative Artist of the Year and released an album, Whiskey and the Dog, which reached #4 on the iTunes country charts the day of its release. Currently, he is on tour with his most recent album release and is experiencing success on the radio. For more information on Creed Fisher fans can visit: https://creedfisher.com/.