Household Hazardous Waste & Computer Collection Event + Book Drive

The Twin Oaks Landfill Household Hazardous Waste & Computer Collection Event is a FREE event to residents of Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties.

Visit this rain or shine event to dispose of your household paints, thinners, household chemicals, lawn pesticides, herbicides, fertilizers, motor oil, gasoline, antifreeze, batteries, computers/electronics and more!

We are also accepting NEW & GENTLY USED children's books and blankets for our friends at Books & A Blanket. For more information about Books and A Blanket, go to www.booksandablanket.com.

The event entrance is on Harvey RD/HWY 30 (between Veteran's Park & Copperfield Drive).

Visit www.twinoakshhw.com for a detailed list of accepted materials and directions to the event location.

Items that will NOT be accepted include: OTC or prescription medications, medical sharps, tires, freon-containing units, ammunition, radio-active wastes, 55-gallon quantities or empty paint/chemical containers.

**COMMERCIAL GENERATED WASTES WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED**