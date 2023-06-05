curse-copy_orig.jpg

The Curse of An Aching Heart Auditions

The Curse of an Aching Heart

Audtions - June 12&13 @ 7:00pm

Caution: Melodrama! Prepare yourself for booing, cheering and throwing popcorn! The sweet heroine is Melody Lane, a self educated and lovely orphan who falls into the hands of scoundrel Windermere Hightower. After Melody and the villain are married, he tells her that he expects her to carry out his criminal schemes. Revolted, she flees a wife in name only. Several months later she is at the None Such ranch where she falls in love with stalwart Lucius Goodenough. When Windermere appears at the ranch, Melody is appalled. And once again the virtuous heroine is rescued by guess who?

​Auditions consist of cold-reading from the script. More info at stagecenter.net

StageCenter Community Theatre 218 North Bryan Avenue, Bryan, Texas 77803
