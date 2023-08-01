StageCenter Theatre presents Herbert E. Swayne’s The Curse of an Aching Heart, August 10th-26th at 7:30 pm with a 2pm matinee on August 20th. Directed by Jennifer Hargis. Caution: Melodrama! ​Prepare yourself for booing, cheering and throwing popcorn! The sweet heroine is Melody Lane, a self-educated and lovely orphan who falls into the hands of scoundrel Windermere Hightower. After Melody and the villain are married, he tells her that he expects her to carry out his criminal schemes. Revolted, she flees a wife in name only. Several months later she is at the None Such ranch where she falls in love with stalwart Lucius Good enough. When Windermere appears at the ranch, Melody is appalled. And once again the virtuous heroine is rescued by guess who?