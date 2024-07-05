D'Vine Cuisine Social Club

211 West 23rd Street 211 West 23rd Street, Bryan, Texas 77803

We make any excuse we can to throw a party. Social Club is a casual environment to enjoy creative small plates, beer, wine, and live music from local artists. If you know us, our team loves cooking a variety of cuisines, and the menus at social club will reflect our love for lots of variety. Anything from soppressata pizzas to gruyere gougeres, our goal is to serve tapas you can’t get anywhere else in town.

