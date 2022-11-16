Dailey & Vincent: All I Want for Christmas is Y'all

Multi-award-winning stars of the Grand Ole Opry, Jamie Dailey and Darrin Vincent, are renowned for their original touring Christmas production, “All I Want for Christmas is Y’all.”

The show features the best of Dailey & Vincent original music and Christmas songs including “Rocking Around the Christmas Tree,” “Mary Did You Know,” “Road to Bethlehem,” “Mr. Grinch,” “Go Tell it on the Mountain,” and many more holiday favorites.

Dailey & Vincent are backed by a full band of award-winning musicians. Their sound is a concoction of traditional Country, Gospel and Bluegrass with brilliant vocal blends.

Tickets: $70- $90