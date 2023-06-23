DAYTIME HARVEST FESTIVAL AT MESSINA HOF WINERY

Bring your friends and family to our Estate vineyard for a fun-filled day of picking and stomping the grapes that go into creating Messina Hof's well known award-winning Ports.

You will receive a souvenir "Harvest Crew" t-shirt signed with your very own purple footprints.

Take the opportunity to upgrade your Harvest experience with a build-your-own-brunch-box at our brunch buffet and mimosa bar by purchasing the Harvest Plus Pass!

After picking and stomping, go on a behind-the-scenes tour and tasting experience. Learn what goes into producing award-winning Texas wine from the winemaker and owners.