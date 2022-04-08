DEGART 2022 Art Gala

× Expand www.degallery.us DEGART 2022 Grand Event Gala

The public is invited to honor and celebrate the unique and premiere fundraising event DEGART 2022 Grand Art Gala at DEGALLERY. In event program: art vernissage and art auction, buffet, live music, and art presentation by international award-winning artists. Your ticket includes: 1 ticket to Grand Gala with buffet and $40 art credit for 2022 art purchase. Our mission is to support local, national, and international art communities. The proceeds raised during the event help DEGA International Art Association achieve its mission of making the arts accessible to all talented artists and talented kids and develop our art community.

DEGA International Art Association provides much-needed arts education opportunities to youth around the world including scholarships to graduating high school seniors with the desire to continue their arts education.

DEGART 2022 Grand Art Gala has been a collaboration of numerous progressive organizations, generous sponsors, and dedicated, talented individuals that make this possible.