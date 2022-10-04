Degart 2023 Grand Art Event

Application Fee for Artist: Non-Members $45/ Members $35 includes:

Participation in all DEGART 2023 events included Plein air week on private ranches and country sites

Welcome Open Reception on March 31st (accepted 2-5 artworks)

Art Show “Art and Body” and Auction (April 6th) (accepted 1-7 artworks)

Quick Drawing Competition and Auction on First Saturday Art Market

Open Studio with Life Model and Competition (April 1)

First Saturday art market (April 1) 10’x10” individual vendor place

1 Ticket for GALLA (April 7th)

10% OFF for Workshops for silver members and 20% OFF for gold members

Grant Event: For Artist & Art Lovers:

Program: Welcome Reception and Art Show for Artist, Collectors, and special guest. First Saturday Art Market at Degallery Square with Quick Drawing Competition. Live Model Open Studio and Competition, Body and Art show with auction. Plein Air Week, Professional Art Workshops Week, and Galla Show! Awards: $750 People's Choice, $200 Best Quick Drawing, $200 Best Figure Drawing/ Painting.

About the Event:

If you did not visit Central Texas during Bluebonnet Bloom, you should come and paint it! This is a unique time and place with unusual beautiful landscapes full of Texas characters. We would like to invite you to participate in our Plein Air event which is a part of the DEGART 2023 Grand Event!

This is a beautiful Bluebonnet country with its beautiful scenic rolling hills, river bluffs, and historic Texas towns. There are lots of opportunities to paint. The paintout will be a part of a larger art event DEGART 2023 Grand Event and should attract the attention of the local public.

The event will take place in the Bryan/College Station area of central Texas and hosted by DEGALLERY and DEGA International Art Association.

DEGA International Art Association is a nonprofit service organization that provides the concrete resources that working artists and emerging arts organizations need to thrive. DEGA International Art Association supports international cooperation and artistic exchange, free from any aesthetic, political, or other bias, and aims to improve the economic and social position of Galleries and Artists on the national and international level (www.artdega.org)

DEGALLERY is the premium Art studio and International Gallery with the highest rating, located in heart of Central Texas (www.Degallery.us). DEGALLERY is pleased to host this fundraising event to benefit International Art Community.

The DEGART 2023 GRAND EVENT provides artists with the opportunity to expand their markets, enhance their skills, receive recognition for their art, and simply experience Texas in the unique Bluebonnets flowers season in the company of other artists; as such it is open to artists of all levels.

Art Lovers:

The public is invited to observe the art unfold before their eyes each day at events hosted by local businesses and neighboring communities. Unique events will be featured each day during the DEGART 2023 GRAND EVENT at a variety of locations from local wineries to historic sites, with special Days in surrounding towns. Along with special events, we will display artworks of participating artists at DEGALLERY for viewing art and purchases daily.

Escape to Central Texas Bluebonnet country with its beautiful, scenic rolling hills and river bluffs; experience the fun-filled events of the festival. Not only will you watch the art being created each day, but you’ll also have the opportunity to purchase the artworks straight from the easels! Whether you are a serious buyer or someone who simply appreciates the arts, come out for a day or stay overnight – the festival has something for everyone to enjoy. Join us for one or many events and get to know the artists, enjoy small-town hospitality, and the beauty of the bluebonnet season in Central Texas during the DEGART 2023 FESTIVAL.

Art completed during the EVENT will be on display and available for sale each day at DEGALLERY as well as on location at each special event. Judging and awards and the Final Sale will take place at DEGALLERY during GALLA on April 7th.

Please check back often for updates in the “NEWS & EVENTS” and the “Daily Events” Schedule at the left for additions and detailed information on events and workshops.

Be sure to follow us on Facebook for ongoing announcements and updates!!!!