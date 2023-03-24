Diaper Drive - Catholic Charities of Central

One in three American families struggles to afford diapers. Catholic Charities is hosting a diaper drive through the end of lent, April 6th.

Diapers of any size can be purchased online or at the retailer of your choice and shipped to the Catholic Charities of Central Texas office at:

Catholic Charities of Central Texas Bryan Office:

1410 Cavitt Ave

Bryan, TX 77801

You may also drop off diapers at the above address.