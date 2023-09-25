StageCenter Theatre presents John Patrick Shanley's Doubt: A Parable, October 5th-21st at 7:30pm with a 2pm matinee on October 15th. Directed by Robin Sutton. Set in a 1960s Catholic school, the story unfolds as the rigid principal, Sister Aloysius, begins to harbor suspicions about the young Father Flynn's relationship with a male student. These concerns lead to a subtle yet intense conflict that raises questions about trust, integrity, and the fine line between certainty and doubt. StageCenter Theatre is located at 218 N Bryan Avenue, Bryan, TX 77803. Tickets and information can be found at stagecenter.net