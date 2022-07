Come enjoy the ONLY lighted Christmas Parade in Bryan-College Station! The parade will begin at 6 p.m. at 24th and Bryan Street heading south, turn on 28th, and head back up Main Street. Floats, vehicles, fire engines and more, all complete with lights, of course, will join us for this night of fun! A little elf told us that Santa Claus may also be making an appearance at the end of the parade!