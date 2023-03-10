330169231_2996508833977702_8900382533829657753_n.jpg

Downtown Bryan Street & Art Fair

The Downtown Bryan Street & Art Fair celebrates our community's rich tradition of supporting the arts by allowing artists from across the area to showcase their works. Experience this free event featuring live music, family-friendly activities, hands on art demonstrations, shopping, education and more! 

As a recognized Texas Cultural District, Downtown Bryan has actively fostered a thriving arts & culture community. This fair continues to build on that by inviting our local artists as well as regional artists to showcase their work.

The Downtown Bryan Street & Art Fair is an annual event taking place during Texas A&M Family Weekend. Admission is free and participants are encouraged to spend the day experiencing all that Historic Downtown Bryan has to offer!

Downtown Bryan 111 S. Main Street, Bryan, Texas
