Dynamic Branding & Creative Career Development for Artists Presenters, Jade Simmons & Ken Sebeck

Join us June 3, 2023, from 10 AM to 2 PM for this one-day online workshop. Arts industry leader and bestselling author, Jade Simmons, will guide you through the process of purpose-based brand building. She will provide creative career development strategies for artists looking to develop multifaceted, profitable career paths. Jade Simmons and Friends will help take your individual career to new heights. Emerging artists in all disciplines are encouraged to attend.

DISCOVER your creative identity

DEVELOP career strategy with an emphasis on long-term viability

LEARN to create innovative performances and public engagement

GAIN new booking strategies and financial management for artists

Early bird registration is $18 through May 13 and prices will increase to $25 on May 14