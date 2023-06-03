Dynamic Branding & Creative Career Development for Artists
Online - Zoom Bryan, Texas
Young Texas Artists, Inc.
Dynamic Branding & Creative Career Development for Artists Presenters, Jade Simmons & Ken Sebeck
Join us June 3, 2023, from 10 AM to 2 PM for this one-day online workshop. Arts industry leader and bestselling author, Jade Simmons, will guide you through the process of purpose-based brand building. She will provide creative career development strategies for artists looking to develop multifaceted, profitable career paths. Jade Simmons and Friends will help take your individual career to new heights. Emerging artists in all disciplines are encouraged to attend.
DISCOVER your creative identity
DEVELOP career strategy with an emphasis on long-term viability
LEARN to create innovative performances and public engagement
GAIN new booking strategies and financial management for artists
Early bird registration is $18 through May 13 and prices will increase to $25 on May 14