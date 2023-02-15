Hop on over to the Lincoln Recreation Center on Thursday, April 6 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. for an Easter Egg-stravaganza. This free event will include holiday-themed games and grab a photo with the Easter Bunny. Instead of an egg hunt, kids ages 10-and-under receive a bag filled with eggs, candy, toys, and a coloring sheet.

Overflow parking will be available at the Wayne Smith Athletic Complex (107 Holleman Dr.)

Interested in volunteering? Details and register here: https://bit.ly/3HVLju5

For more information, contact the Lincoln Recreation Center at 979.764.3779 or parks@cstx.gov.