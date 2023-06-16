Eats & Beats Featuring: Sue Foley Band

The queen of Texas Blues, Sue Foley, takes the stage at our second Eats & Beats concert of the summer!

This event is free and open to the public to attend. Food trucks will be open and ready to serve starting at 7:00 pm and the band will take the stage at 8 pm.

Food trucks will be announced for each concert a few days beforehand! While at Eats & Beats, don't forget to check out our fan zone sponsored by Big Shots Aggieland featuring lawn games, special prizes, giveaways, and more!

Learn more about the Sue Foley Band by visiting https://suefoley.com/.

Summer 2023 Schedule:

June 3: Leslie Lugo Band

June 17: Sue Foley Band

July 1: Sun Valley Station

July 15: Jack Thweatt

July 29: Lindsay Beaver and Brad Stivers

*Please note, outside coolers will not be allowed at Eats & Beats this summer. Alcoholic beverages will be sold onsite.*