Edgebrook Equestrian Center Summer Camps

Ages 5 to 14

July 3-6: Week 1

July 10-13: Week 2

July 17-20: Week 3

July 24-27: Week 4

Looking for some summer fun? Look no further! Edgebrook offers horse camps during the summers to introduce and further your child’s love of horses! Camp is Monday thru Thursday from 9am to 1pm. Learn about the basics of riding and horse care. Have fun with the horses, playing games, and getting crafty with new four legged friends! Camp is $500/session and runs from 9am to 1pm. Register online and venmo us an $100 nonrefundable deposit to secure your spot! (@sayer-townsend)