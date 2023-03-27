Enhanced All-Hazards Incident Management/Unified Command (MGT314)

We recommend this course for all Fire, Rescue, EMS, EMA and Law Enforcement Officers. This was the best ICS course (Planning P explanation) I have taken in my entire career. This course is held at Texas A & M and is a weeklong. The course has 50% Fire/EMS/EMA personnel and 50% Law Enforcement Officers from around the country.

Course Description

The Enhanced Incident Management/Unified Command for All Hazards course focuses on incident management skills, staff responsibilities, and related situational awareness skills using a computer-driven training simulation designed to create a challenging decision-making environment in an expanding complex incident. Additional information: https://teex.org/class/mgt314/

The course focuses on the processes used in an Incident Command Post (ICP) and the key decision-making requirements within that response node. Command and coordination, resource management, and communications & information management are emphasized. Participants learn from the cause and effects of incident decisions while performing in an ICP and responding to a variety of simulated, notional exercises.

The course is delivered (resident) at the National Emergency Response and Recovery Training Center/Emergency Operations Training Center (NERRTC/EOTC) in College Station, Texas. The instructional team consists of coaches and mentors experienced in emergency management and incident response. The course uses a multi-disciplinary approach to accomplish the course objectives. Each participant is integrated into a unified command structure responding to a simulated incident. The course emphasizes the application of contemporary incident management systems, best practices and procedures to the unique requirements of responding to all-hazards incidents.

The incident management structure used in the course is based on National Incident Management System (NIMS) doctrine and the Incident Command System (ICS), and is certified by the Department of Homeland Security/Federal Emergency Management Agency (DHS/FEMA) National Training and Exercise Division (NTED).

Prerequisites

ICS 100, 200, & 700. You can obtain ICS 100, 200 & 700 courses online at no cost through FEMA’s Independent Study websiteopens in a new tab.

ICS 300. ICS 300 is a Face to Face class that can be taken with TEEX.

Course Completion Requirements

Participants must be supervisors or managers in one of the NTED emergency responder disciplines/services in the target audience and possess a working knowledge of the Incident Command System (ICS). The FEMA Intermediate Incident Command System or higher course, or equivalent incident management and unified command course. Experience and job position will also be

considered.

Participants Must Provide

• a photo identification on the first day of class. See the Participant Handbook for approved forms of identification and additional guidelines.

Attendance Requirements

To meet attendance requirements, participants must review each training module and complete all required course assignments, activities, quizzes, and/or end of course exam.

Topics

• Incident Command Post Processes

• Information Management Processes

• Resource Management Processes

• Unified command structure

• Decision-making exercises

• Case study

• Familiarization with and use of the Emergency Management Exercise System (EM*ES)

Suggested Audience

First responders at state or local level who actively serve

on an Incident Management Team (IMT) or Incident Management Assistance Team

(IMAT) or who would be required to perform command or general staff functions

in and Incident Command Post (ICP). Disciplines include, but are not limited

to:

• Law Enforcement (LE)

• Emergency Medical Services (EMS)

• Emergency management

• Fire Service

• Governmental administrative

• Public safety communications

• Health care

• Public Health (PH)

• Hazardous Materials (HazMat)

• Public Works (PW)

• Utilities

