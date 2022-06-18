Entrepreneurship as a Spiritual Practice

× Expand Imagine courtesy of Heidi Campbell. Cultivating entrepreneurship can release spiritual creativity.

Entrepreneurs are known for taking risks, unearthing new opportunities and creating value in places where it did not exist before. These are also key feature of being a spiritual entrepreneur, those who feel called to discover and release God’s love and creative energy in unique ways in the world.

This workshop will explore the traits associated with entrepreneurship, and how these can help us discover creativity and cultivate spiritual resilience. Led by Dr Heidi Campbell, a professor at Texas A&M University, and her husband Troy Shepherd — an entrepreneur, writer and app designer—they will discuss what it means to be a spiritual entrepreneur and how such traits can help enhance in our spiritual journey and open our hearts to finding God in unexpected places, especially during times of change. The workshop is free, but please register at middlewayurbanmonastery.org/register-for-events.