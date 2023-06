The Evening Book Club is for adults, and members of the club help select books. Meetings are on the first Tuesday of the month. The Aug. 2023 book is Other Birds by Sarah Addison Allen. The Sept. 2023 book is Fuzz by Mary Roach. The Oct. 2023 book is The Elegance of the Hedgehog by Muriel Barbery. The Nov. 2023 book is Stories of Your Life and Others by Ted Chiang. The Dec. 2023 book is Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus. Registration is not required.