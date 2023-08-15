Website Covers (3).jpg

An Evening Under the Stars 2023

by

Celebrate 40 years of serving survivors in the Brazos Valley with an ode to the stars of the 80's at our 5th annual “An Evening Under the Stars” event at the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center! Join us for cocktails, delicious cuisine, our signature David Gardner's raffle, and most anticipated, silent and live auctions, all with 80's glam.

We invite you to shine a light for survivors on September 15th at 6:30 PM as we continue to work to end sexual violence in the Brazos Valley. Tickets and tables available until sold out.

Your generous donations from the event support survivors at SARC through the funding of our 24/7 hotline, care packages/accompaniments to the hospital, prevention education, advocacy services, and counseling.

Info

Texas A&M University Hotel and Conference Center 177 Joe Routt Blvd, Bryan, Texas 77840
Nonprofits
9797311000
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - An Evening Under the Stars 2023 - 2023-09-15 18:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - An Evening Under the Stars 2023 - 2023-09-15 18:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - An Evening Under the Stars 2023 - 2023-09-15 18:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - An Evening Under the Stars 2023 - 2023-09-15 18:30:00 ical