An Evening Under the Stars 2023

Celebrate 40 years of serving survivors in the Brazos Valley with an ode to the stars of the 80's at our 5th annual “An Evening Under the Stars” event at the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center! Join us for cocktails, delicious cuisine, our signature David Gardner's raffle, and most anticipated, silent and live auctions, all with 80's glam.

We invite you to shine a light for survivors on September 15th at 6:30 PM as we continue to work to end sexual violence in the Brazos Valley. Tickets and tables available until sold out.

Your generous donations from the event support survivors at SARC through the funding of our 24/7 hotline, care packages/accompaniments to the hospital, prevention education, advocacy services, and counseling.