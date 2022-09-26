Family Creepy Crawl 2K Fun Run & Walk

Ghosts, witches, and creatures of all ages are invited to join us for a 2K fun run and walk, a costume contest, children's activities, and booths with health and wellness information for the whole family on Saturday, Oct. 29, at Wolf Pen Creek Park.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:

• 7:30-8:45 a.m.- Registration

• 9 a.m.- 2K Fun Run & Walk

• 9 a.m.-Noon - Activities & Booths

• 11:30 a.m.- Costume Contest

The costume contest will feature prizes in the following age categories: 6 and under, 7-12, 13-17, and 18+. Food vendors will be available and guests may bring their own refreshments. Coolers must be 48 quarts or smaller. Alcohol and glass containers are not allowed. Post Oak Mall offers convenient parking, and handicap parking is available on Colgate Street. Shuttles will NOT be available. Dogs are not allowed.