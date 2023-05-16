Family Fish 2023

Create lasting family memories while enjoying a morning of FREE fishing and fun! The pond will be stocked with plenty of fish and additional activities will include food, games, education stations, and emergency vehicle displays.

Participants are encouraged to bring their own fishing gear. A limited number of kids’ fishing poles will be available to borrow while supplies last. Participants may take their fish home. Fishing licenses are not required.

This event is free and open to the public. Pre-registration is not required.

This event is co-hosted by the College Station Police Department and the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum.