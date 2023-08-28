Get ready to have a blast because the ultimate event of the semester is coming your way! Introducing our very first Family Fun Fest, and trust us, you're in for a treat! Set your calendars for September 9th, 2023, and make your way to Travis Field at Bombers Stadium from 5 pm to 8 pm – that's where the magic's happening! Hold onto your hats, because we're rolling out the fun with, Wrestling, Magic tricks, face painting, bounce houses, exciting games, and programs and so much more. And did I forget to mention Herp’s Reptiles?

No event can be a success without our community sponsorship and support. Let’s give a huge shout-out to the rockstars:

· Edible Field and the Bombers

· Landscape Ninjas

· Copy Stop

· My Magical Memory

· Home 2 Suites

· Bubba Moore Foundation

· Grand Central Station

· Coleman & Peterson

· West Webb, Allbritton & Gentry

· Vera Bank

· Atmos Energy

· Lion’s Pride Sports

Your support means the world to us and is going to make this event an absolute blast.

Get ready to dive into a world of fun, laughter, and unforgettable memories at the Family Fun Fest. This is your ticket to excitement – don't miss out! Hurry and snag those coveted family tickets from our Facebook page or head over to cmbv.org – your gateway to endless fun!