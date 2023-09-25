FamilySearch Center Open House

Come discover how to find your family history through the free resources available at the new FamilySearch Center, located in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 2500 Barak Lane in Bryan. Volunteers will be on-hand to explain how to start the process of doing genealogy, how to utilize the resources available there, and how to make an appointment with an expert for those that are nervous about beginning. Other local genealogy groups will have demonstration booths as well. This free event is open to the public from 10 AM to noon.