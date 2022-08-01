Farm Tour At Millican Reserve

Join Farmer Kenny (or Bethany) on a walking tour of our Farm at Millican Reserve. The Farm spans 2 acres and is an easy walk for all ages. You’ll learn about seasonal produce and the ins and outs of how our farmers grow healthy crops! We’ll also have a fun game related to the tour for that all ages to participate in if they’d like. The winner will receive a prize from the farm! This tour is ideal for aspiring farmers & chefs, families, gardeners, or someone with an interest in how we grow our produce! This is a fun and interesting way to learn more about our local farm! Please bring water and plan to wear farm appropriate clothing and footwear. The tour will include: Activities for kids, Seed identification, Tasting of farm fresh veggies, And most importantly: free Friday farm fun for the family (and everyone who attends)! Please include the age(s) of any children that will be attending so we can provide the best program possible. Parking: Please use the Farm Entrance to Millican Reserve (19851 FM 2154). There is designated parking at the Trailhead in the grassy area near the Farm. You MAY NOT PROCEED past the Farm area in your vehicle. Farmer Kenny or Bethany will meet you near the farm. Please note that some of the produce pictured above may not be in season when you take your farm tour!