Father Daughter/ Mother Son Dance

CarsonFashion Presents 2nd Annual Father Daughter / 1st Annual Mother and son Dance
Time: Doors open at 6pm-10pm
Last day to purchase tickets will be January 16th 2023
Tickets: $80 for 1 Adult / 1 Child and additional children will be $5 additional per child
Ticket price includes: DJ, cupcake tower, Dinner, photo booth, games and a night full of fun and laughter!
Ages start from 1-18
Your name will be on a list at the front door. Purchase tickets at www.carsonfashion.com
There will be No tickets sold at the door. We will have Red Carpet, Dinner, cupcake tower, Dance Off, Raffle/ Prizes, Games, Photo Booth and a night full of fun and laughter!
Sounds By: DJ Cooks
Dinner: TBA
Dessert: Royalty Bakes, Lyn Mitchell