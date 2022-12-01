Screen Shot 2022-12-01 at 12.55.29 PM.png

Father Daughter/ Mother Son Dance

CarsonFashion Presents 2nd Annual Father Daughter / 1st Annual Mother and son Dance 

Time: Doors open at 6pm-10pm 

Last day to purchase tickets will be January 16th 2023

Tickets: $80 for 1 Adult / 1 Child and additional children will be $5 additional per child

Ticket price includes: DJ, cupcake tower, Dinner, photo booth, games and a night full of fun and laughter! 

Ages start from 1-18

Your name will be on a list at the front door. Purchase tickets at www.carsonfashion.com

There will be No tickets sold at the door.  We will have Red Carpet, Dinner, cupcake tower, Dance Off, Raffle/ Prizes, Games, Photo Booth and a night full of fun and laughter!

Sounds By: DJ Cooks

Dinner: TBA

Dessert: Royalty Bakes, Lyn Mitchell

Ice House on Main 800 N. Main Street, Bryan, Texas 77803
