Cherry Ruffino Team and Readfield’s Meats and Deli Present Festa Italiana.

Come join us June 10, 2023 from 10am-4pm for the Inaugural Festa Italiana. This amazing new Food, Wine, & Heritage Festival celebrates the Sicilian and Italian Heritage of the Brazos Valley.

This event is open to the public and is free to enter. There will be historical and heritage displays from The Carnegie Heritage Center and Poggioreale in America. Specialty Food & Beverages for sale by Zeitman’s Grocery, Messina Hof, Caffe Capri, Mr. G’s, & more. Including, Pizza, Pasta, Sausage & Peppers, Imported Meats & Cheeses, Italian Wine, Beers, Cocktails & More.

Activities for Kids including Pasta Jewelry and Art, Story Time, and more with Whimsy & Wild Children’s Emporium.

Live Music and Dancing. DJ playing hopping music from the Rat Pack Era and old Sicilian Classics.

A Multi Court Bocce Ball Tournament with a $500 Cash Grand Prize for 1st Place. Sponsored by Messina Hof, Scamardo Produce and The Farm Patch. (Signups to begin soon).

A Pasta Eating Contest with a $250 Cash winner take all sponsored by Caffe Capri and Catalena Hatters