Finding the Spiritual with Poetry and Nature

An interactive workshop exploring nature, poetry, and spirituality.

The event will start by exploring poetry from well-known mystics and folks who would not claim to be either poets or mystics, according to workshop leader Sandy Soghikian.

"We will touch upon the psalms of the Hebrews as poetry, talk about themes of spirituality, and share our thoughts on why or how poetry and nature evoke or reflect spirituality," she said. "We’ll share ideas for strengthening the spiritual dimension of our lives with poetry and nature. After that, we will read short passages with spiritual themes and work together to create poetry from the passages."

Soghikian said participants are encouraged to bring poems or photos of nature to share.