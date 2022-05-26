Fine Arts Camp 2022 - Growing In God

Fine Arts Camp for incoming preschool through fifth graders at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church of BCS! Let your child experience a fun and educational faith-based day camp this summer full of arts of all kinds! From handbells, drama, visual arts and dance to culinary arts, crafts, and percussion, children are invited to choose two art specialties to work in through the week, centered on the theme of Growing in God. Preschool students will learn and play in a class designed especially for them! Experienced and trained leaders in each area will help your child grow and learn about fine arts in a Christian context. Two deep leadership will be in place to keep your children safe. Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church is located at 1001 Woodcreek Drive in College Station, just off the Hwy 6 feeder at Rock Prairie.

Cost is $25 per child which includes all supplies and a camp T-shirt. Scholarships are available! Register your child online at fineartscamp.oslcbcs.org, or by contacting the church office at (979) 764-9095.