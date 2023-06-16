No better way to kick off Independence Day than joining your friends and family for Brazos Running Co's annual Firecracker 5K!

With a course looping throughout Century Square and around the TAMU golf course, followed by free snacks, drinks, & exclusive discounts, this fun event is sure to be a BLAST. Check-in begins at 7 AM with the run starting at 8 AM. Skip the crowds and check in on July 3rd in-store at Brazos Running Co to grab your shirt and bib!

This group run is open to all runners and walkers of all ages and abilities!

The party will include 4th of July staples such as watermelon and waters thanks to @PortersCollegeStation, a sweet treat from @lickhonesticecreams, and more!

To maintain a great and fun atmosphere for this great holiday, runners are encouraged to dress in American-themed costumes and attire!

Walk, jog, or run to register at the link below! Ticket includes a t-shirt, run timing, discounts, and more!

https://runsignup.com/.../TX/CollegeStation/BCSFirecracker5K