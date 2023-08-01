First of August Celebration in Burton

Come Saturday, August 5th for an afternoon and evening of food, fun and music at the Annual First of August Celebration hosted by Long Life Brotherhood Club at historic Matson Park. Gates open at 2pm and the Bike/ATV/Motorcycle/Wagon Ride begins at 3pm. Other activities will include a BBQ cook off with cash prizes, 2 mega moon bounces for the kids, food vendors, a school supply giveway, facepainting and kids activities. The music begins at 5pm with DJ Buck Williams and then the Brown Sugar Band. No coolers allowed and remember to bring your lawn chairs. Pre-sale tickets at $10 and are available at the Texas Cotton Gin Museum. All kids enter for free. Tickets at the gate will be $15. For more informatioin or to be a vendor, call Chris Evans at 832-692-7057 or email longlife1940@gmail.com. Matson Park and the Long Life Brotherhood Club is located at 12419 E Branch Street, Burton, Texas 77835.