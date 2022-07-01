First Friday Craft: Patriotic Pinwheel

× Expand image created in Canva First Friday Craft at the Mounce Library, patriotic pinwheel

Friday July 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. First Friday craft this month is a patriotic pinwheel. This program is come and go. We will have supplies out on the tables for you to make a pinwheel during your visit to the library. This craft is recommended for ages 5 and up. For more information, contact Mounce's youth services desk at (979) 209-5600.