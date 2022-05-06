First Friday Roller Skating Rink

× Expand Destination Bryan

Bring your own roller skates to May First Friday! For one night only, we’re transforming a block of Bryan Avenue into an outdoor roller skating rink! Brazos Valley Roller Derby will be on-site to help out if you need some pointers! Downtown Event Services will keep things groovy with a live DJ throughout the evening. Roller skating will take place on the street pavement. We will be closing the street and fencing off a “rink.” This will not be a smooth surface you would typically find at an indoor rink.